HURRAY!!! OCI Foundation Bags Africa HealthCare Awards On Advancing Health With Technology

An International health care non-governmental organisation, Onyekachi Chris Ifediora, OCI Foundation has been honoured with the award of Advancing Health With Technology by Zenith Global Health Care.

The prestigious African Health Care Award took place on April 23, 2022 at Coner Cafe, Lusaka in Zambia.

The 2022 African Health Care Award and summit which was in partnership with Health Icon Award was the second in the series.

Zenith Global Health is a UK-based company with a team of professionals with a diverse skillset that brings its vision to life creatively and in an innovative manner.

Its main aim is to foster collaborations, innovations, systems strengthening and shared learning so that it can embrace and establish best practices globally.

Zenith Global Health was founded by Mary Akangbe who is also the President.

OCI Foundation had among other innovations in health care services in Nigeria set up a digital cancer screening centre in Abuja.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related