Chief Bartho Igwedibia, Chairman Accord Party, Anambra, says the resignation of Mr Peter Obi from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has became a blessing in disguise for smaller parties in the state.

Igwedibia, who made the assertion while briefing journalists at the state secretariat of the party on Thursday in Awka, urged Obi to join his party.

According to him, the exit of Mr Peter Obi from the PDP is like a thunderbolt to his former party, but a very joyous development to smaller parties like Accord in the state.

“As you might have heard many aspirants who bought forms to contest state assembly, house of representatives or senate in PDP are resigning in their numbers.

“A good number of people are buying forms in our party since Wednesday and I make bold to call on His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, to equally take advantage and come to Accord because we have a veritable platform for him to achieve his presidential ambition,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Val Ozigbo, Tony Nwoye, both senatorial aspirants in Anambra South and North, equally announced their resignation from the PDP respectively on Thursday, May 26.

Others who resigned are: Ms Juliet Anaeme (House of Assembly, Ekwusigo), Chief Andrew Onwurah Azike (Aguata Federal Constituency), Mr Obiora Chira (House of Reps in Oyi/Ayamelum federal Constituency) and Mr Idu Emeka (House of Reps in Onitsha North and North).

Igwedibia also used the medium to reaffirm the expulsion of one Innocent Igboekwe from the party.

He explained that Igboekwe from Ogidi ward one, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, was expelled following what the party described as”anti-party misconduct”.

The Accord Party chairman warned the public against dealing with Igboekwe who, according to him, was the state vice chairman of the party before his expulsion.



https://guardian.ng/news/officials-lure-peter-obi-to-accord-party/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related