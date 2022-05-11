Ohanaeze Youth Council Accuse Umahi Of Funding Terrorism In The South East

Stop Funding Terrorism In Southeast Nigeria, Ohanaeze Youths Lambast Ebonyi Governor, Umahi

The Council made the accusation in reaction to Umahi’s allegations against the national president of OYC, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka and that of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor.

Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the youth wing of the Southeast apex socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has accused Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi of funding terrorism in the Southeast region.

The Council advised Governor Umahi to desist from sponsoring terrorism in the region.

Governor Umahi’s Aide, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, had on May 10 described Igboayaka’s opposition against the governor as an outpouring of anger over Umahi’s refusal to grant the OYC National President’s financial request.

According to Nwebonyi, Igboayaka had approached Umahi for funds to mobilise Igbo youths and also reach out to youths in other zones in Nigeria to support the governor’s presidential bid.

“Igboayaka’s imagined allegations against Umahi are obviously a result of his failure to scam Umahi. He became livid with anger when Governor Umahi who claimed he had no money to mobilise youths across the country through him, bought APC N100m nomination and interest forms. The allegations of insecurity against Umahi by Igboayaka is just concocted to curry attention and nothing more, as insecurity has become an issue of concern in the South East,” OYC quoted Nwebonyi as saying.

But reacting to Nwebonyi’s allegations in a press statement made available to journalists, the OYC National President denied ever making such a request from the governor, saying he had never in his life had any physical contact with Governor Umahi let alone made any financial demand from him.

Igboayaka challenged Nwebonyi to present evidence of the Council’s fund request from Umahi.

“I have never met Governor David Umahi before, and neither have I ever engaged in any formal nor informal conversation or meeting pertaining to Governor Umahi’s presidential ambition. Therefore, I challenge Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi to present to the general public the said letter of funding by Ohanaeze Youth Council.”

Igboayaka stated that he only had a chat with Umahi on the rising insecurity in the Southeast but the governor’s reply convinced him that he (Umahi) was playing a role in the security challenge in the region.

“I recall that I only chatted with Governor Umahi about insecurity in the Southeast which he bluffed me. I still have his reply with me, and his reply to me convinced me that Umahi has a role in insecurity in Southeast,” Igboayaka stated.

The Youth Council President stated that Umahi and his political cohorts in Imo State failed woefully to use insecurity as a tool to undermine the administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“This is a result of Governor Umahi’s perception that Senator Hope Uzodinma might vie for President in 2023.”

He said, “Governor Umahi and his political vampires in Imo had plotted to use his ‘Militant Killers Boys’ to run Imo State down, but he couldn’t succeed. It’s obvious that with the primitivism of some Ebonyian youths whom he kept jobless, it’s very easy to mobilise them to take up arms as a means of survival. This monster he created will consume him.”

Igboayaka alleged that Governor Umahi’s desperation for presidency prompted him to send billions of money to Borno State and therefore called on Ebonyians to demand that the governor returns billions of naira he sent to Borno.

“It’s obvious that Governor Umahi’s outburst towards Prof. George Obiozor on Channels TV, stating that Prof. George Obiozor is slow on the release of Nnamdi Kanu is a deliberate attempt to incite Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) against the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, and to use the medium to send his ‘Militant Killer Boys’ to raze down the remaining part of Prof. Obiozor’s house, all to finish his evil enterprise in order to blackmail IPOB before the general public.

“Governor David Umahi is a desperate wicked politician, if not, such a man can’t come in public to make a caricature of Prof. Obiozor over such a sensitive matter,” he stated.

He further described Umahi as an ‘inhumane fellow’, saying that “Umahi’s alleged involvement in Effium and Ezza community war alongside his ‘Militants Killer Boys’ has left many youths in that area dead. I challenge people to go to Effium and Ezza to make private findings so as to ascertain if I am lying.”

He revealed that in their confidential findings, “Governor Umahi has seen that he can’t be trusted with Nigeria’s number one position, therefore, he is now wasting the state fund of Ndi-Ebonyi to lobby for vice president.”



