Okwara Withdraws From Abia APC Reps Primaries, Cites ‘Undemocratic Imposition’ (Pix)

Hon. Ibe Okwara, son of late the late Group Executive Director (Finance) NNPC, Okwara Osonwa has withdrawn from the House of Representatives primary election of All Progressives Congress APC in Abia State.

He also announced his resignation as a member of All Progressives Congress APC.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhGrwtE5kdM

His resignation is contained in a letter dated 26th May, 2022 and addressed to the National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abudullahi Adamu and copied to Abia, Ohafia, and Ebem-Oha ward chairmen.

The letter partly read, “This decision was reached as a result of the unrest, division, and other undemocratic imposition of the party.

“I, therefore, urge all my teeming supporters to remain resolute and steadfast, expect the new direction which will be announced very soon”.

This is coming barely 24 hours to the primary election scheduled to take place on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Osonwa a House of Representative aspirant for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal says he and other party stalwarts are disappointed with what he called the undemocratic conduct which has crept into the state chapter of APC.

In a chat with ABN TV on Thursday, he noted with disappointment that a leaked memo indicates that the national leadership of APC has allocated elective offices even before the actual primary election.

According to Mr. Osonwa, lack of fairness, equity and a level playing field which has been introduced into the process leading to the primaries has eroded his confidence, saying it will be needless to be part of the primary election.

He said his new political family will be announced soon.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/ibe-okwara-withdraws-abia-apc-reps-primaries-cites-undemocratic-imposition-video/

