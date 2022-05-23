Olamide Buys A New Car For A Man After Hurling Insult At Him

Some Nigerians have reacted after Nigerian rapper Olamide splashed millions of Naira on a new car for a man after berating him for begging.

Earlier this year, a Twitter user identified as Odunuga Oluwaseun had pleaded with Olamide to help him get a car for his bolt business.

Oluwaseun added that even if the car will be on a higher purchase, he doesn’t mind and would pay back because he’s interested in running his buiness.

Responding to the man, Olamide berated him, asking if he had kept money in his hands and insulted his mother but the man didn’t reply to the tweet.

Four months after their earlier conversation, Olamide surprise him with a car and Odunuga Oluwaseun took Twitter to express appreciation to Olamide.

He wrote: “Today am so happy because I be car owner by this post. @Olamide went out of all odds and put smile in my face. You are so special. Plus say na low key you do am. I go post am. I love you more. Thank you Boss @asakemusik manager. YBLN no go fall”

This generated reactions online as some netizens pointed out that one may not necessarily have to respond to all insults online as one can lose an opportunity.

blissoflagos wrote: “Not eveyhting you react to . If the guy had insulted Olamide back maybe he would have missed this opportunity”

iam_preshy_hair wrote: “Imagine he replied back insulting olamide”

mohat_prints_limited wrote: “Wao! This is great”

uwaoma5 wrote: “A closed mouth is a closed destiny…but no the open the mouth with entitlement”

Source: https://mobile.twitter.com/Niyibarca/status/1528511568006332421

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related