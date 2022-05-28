Olamilekan Adeola (YAYI) Wins APC Ogun West Senatorial Ticket

Olamilekan Adeola, a Lagos West Senator, has won the All Progressives Congress ticket for Ogun West Senatorial District in Ogun State.

Adeola, also known as Yayi, received 294 votes to defeat his main opponent and incumbent Senator representing the zone, Tolu Odebiyi, who received zero votes.

Adeola was declared the winner of the APC Senatorial primary held at Orona Hall, Ilaro, the headquarters of the state’s Yewa South Local Government Area.

In a sweeping movement dubbed “West2West Agenda,” the Lagos West Senator recently relocated to the state and joined the Ogun West Senate race.

The primary was organized by the APC Senatorial Electoral Committee, which was led by Dr. Dapo Odukoya.

Odebiyi previously stated that he was the only candidate vying for the APC ticket in the zone’s ongoing primaries.

Odebiyi, an ally of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, arrived at the primary venue with some of his supporters at 12:48 p.m.

Odebiyi told reporters that he was the only candidate in the primaries.

He referred to his counterpart from Lagos West as a “visitor” in the exercise.

He noted that the two other aspirants, Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade and Gboyega Isiaka, the state’s three-time governorship candidate, had stepped down days earlier to run for House of Representatives seats.

“I am extremely delighted that we are finally having the opportunity to handle our primaries, and more importantly, I am excited for the people of Ogun West,” he said.

“My two other brothers – Isiaka Abiodun Akinlade and Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka – who came out from Ogun West had accepted via for House of Rep slots. As far as I am concerned, I am the only candidate from Ogun West.

“Yes, we do have a visitor (Yayi) who is with us. We would accommodate him and listen to his view and at the end of the day, I believe I am going to triumph.”



https://www.regencyreporters.com.ng/2022/05/Lagos-West-Senator-Olamilekan-Adeola-Wins-APC-Returning-Ticket-In-Ogun.html

