Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru Buys Ogun West APC Senatorial Form

Excitement In Ogun Central as Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru Presents APC Senate Declaration of Interest and Nomination Forms For Senate 2023 to The District

As the race inches forward with only few weeks left to the APC Primaries, many aspirants have picked up forms from the national headquarters. One aspirant in Ogun State is Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru who is running for Senate To represent Ogun Central.

Majekodunmi-Oniru presented her nomination form to leaders in the district as excitement brewed stronger that Ogun Central would have a Senate representative who is young, driven and passionate about development. The Ogun Central Senatorial race is one to watch as incumbent Amosun has vacated his seat to run for presidency and considering the executive order signed by his Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in April 2022, mandating minimum 35% women representation in Government and Politics across Ogun State.

About Olatorera Majekodunmi Oniru (Ọ.M.Ọ)

Princess Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru is running for Senate representing Ogun State Central Senatorial District. Over the years, she has been an ardent Investor, Entrepreneur and 21st Century Business Development Expert passionate about all things Africa.

With over 16 years of experience in finance, technology, global trade and consulting, she is dedicated towards a greater Africa and incorruptible about increasing the standard of living with no citizen left behind. Her leadership career developed from General Electric to Bank of America Merrill Lynch and later, Lars Magnus Ericsson where she traveled the world working as Global Consultant and later as Head of Sales Governance.

Olatorera Majekodunmi-Oniru has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Emory University and Executive Leadership Certificates from Stockholm School of Economics and International Institute for Management Development (IMD Switzerland). She is a Candidate of Harvard University’s John F Kennedy School of Government Women & Power Program.

Majekodunmi-Oniru serves as Non-Executive Board Leader, Keynote Speaker, TV Judge, Expert Advisor et al to partner companies and institutions. She is most passionate about Africa’s Development, Progressive Innovation, Ethical Governance and Happy People.

https://www.olatorera.com/about/ceo

Olatorera Majekodunmi Oniru’s Campaign Page with key focus areas, pledge and list of awards and experiences:

https://www.olatorera.com/senate

Press Release Images usable available at: https://olatorera.com/gallery/

