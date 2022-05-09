On The Willful Denial Of The Gruesome Murder Of Military Couple, Gloria & AM Linus

From the Meta wall of Ivan The Machine. Poignant truth. His post is a reaction to a viral conspiracy theory that the killings were staged.

However, a family member of the couple with first-hand knowledge of the incident told credible news sources in an interview that the killing occurred after they were waylaid by four armed youths “who emerged from the bush” not far from Banana Junction in Orlu.

Conspiracy theorists and supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) separatist group on social media are actively pushing the narrative that the gruesome video was doctored and the horrendous and babaric slaying actually occurred in Cameroun.

The claim was first posted on Facebook on 7th May by a user named Chidi Cali.

I think I have sufficient evidences, voice recordings and corroborating facts from reliable Army personnel friends to the lady that was slaughtered, sexually mutilated and beheaded alongside her husband and their retinue of friends on the day of their traditional marriage in Imo state to know the truth at this point.

Her name was Gloria Matthew and she was a private in the Nigerian Army Corps of supply and Transport.

An indigene of Nkwerre in Imo state.

Her husband-to-be who was slain beside her was Master Warrant officer AM Linus.

He hailed from Benue state.

I have established contact with friends to the deceased couple who served with them at varying points across Nigeria and have compared and analysed over 15 different voice recordings from different witnesses who knew these people up till the day they were killed.

If you know me well, you will know that I do not post bullshit on my wall for the sake of cheap clout.

I take out time and expend my personal resources all for the purpose of getting to the truth.

As for the few blind Igbos who are jumping around claiming that the viral video of the couple being butchered like pigs happened in Southern Cameroon years ago and not in Nigeria, my question to you all is HOW COME UP TO NOW, NO ONE HAS BEEN ABLE TO COME UP WITH THE ‘ORIGINAL’ UNDOCTORED VIDEO SHOWING THE MURDERERS SPEAKING IN A CAMEROONIAN DIALECT?

If you watched that video carefully and still claim that it has been tampered with, there are either of 2 things wrong with you:

1. You are being selectively foolish and blind ONLY in the case of narratives that seem to oppose your Biafran dream, and because you are obsessed with refusing to admit that there is awful disunity amongst yourselves, and within the South eastern states exist cabals that are intoxicated with killing their fellow Igbos for the rush it gives them.

2. You are an unrepentant ritualist that derives sexual satisfaction from seeing blood and gore.

I am relieved to see that there is a vast majority of sensible Igbos who have acknowledged the truth and the reality of what is happening and who aren’t deluding themselves with ridiculous conspiracy theories fabricated to mask the gaping truth.

5 facts you should never mince words about if you have a brain and a conscience:

1. The viral video of the military couple being gruesomely murdered DID happen in Imo state exactly as it was claimed!

There was never such in Cameroon or any neighbouring West African country at any time!

2. No one edited or doctored any video!

The audio you heard is the exact audio that accompanied that video when it was recorded!

Use your ears, eyes and brain!!!

Don’t let fanatical loyalty to tribe or ignorant extremism blind you from seeing the truth!

Truth is universal and shouldn’t be coloured by allegiance to tribe or pursuance and seeming alignment to the goals and objectives of an ethnic movement!

3. It is ridiculous to even mention that ‘hungry Igbos’ were paid to run a voiced commentary over the muted audio of a video recorded in a bush in Cameroon— just to mislead people into believing the act was perpetrated in Igbo land.

Please stop embarrassing your education and families!!!

Watch the effing VIDEO!!!

4. The unknown gunmen aren’t made up of Fulanis that learnt Igbo language and are mixing and fraternizing with the Igbos on their soil!

The Unknown Gun men are IGBOS with the Igbo blood pumping through their veins!!!

They are taking credit for the killing and violence erupting all over the East and there is no sensible reason to believe otherwise.

They are responsible for the slaughter of the military couple.

If you need more explicit answers, have a chat with your I.P.O.B.

5. As much as I don’t wish to argue with your assumptions that the Buhari government is trying to turn the Igbos against one another by triggering unrest and violence in their land and pegging the blame on Igbos, I want to assure you that so far, most of the cases of slaughter and blood shed we have been witnessing from that region which the Unknown Gun men take credit for, in all actuality comes from the Igbos!

Igbos are indeed killing one another for all kinds of senseless reasons.

In conclusion?

I think every Igbo in the world should be aware of what is happening on their soil.

Some of your kinsmen are nurturing baby snakes all in the name of ‘defending ala ndi Igbo from the oppression of the Fulani government’.

One of the baby snakes are IPOB.

I fail to see what their end-game for now is, but I don’t need a soothsayer to tell me that when this snake matures into the deadly Anaconda it really is, it will somehow result in the further glorification and aggrandizement of Nnamdi Kanu who some of you allude as the 21st century Moses destined to lead the ‘Hebrew Igbos’ out of the captivity of Nigeria into Biafra– the promised land of the rising Sun.

This Anaconda will swallow you all by that time when it might be too late.

If you are Igbo and you are supporting this bloodletting going on before your very noses— even when you know the truth, the repercussions you will suffer in the long run will be of epic proportions.

Mrs Gloria Matthew was an Igbo.

An indigene of Imo state and a daughter of the soil.

What reason on this planet could ever justify killing her the way she was killed?

What crime exactly did she commit to be remembered forever as lying stark naked in the forest with her head hacked off her body and her vagina carved out like deer meat?

Because she enlisted in the Nigerian Army?

Does enlisting in the Army reconfigure one’s DNA and change their ethnicity to another’s?

Even dogs don’t kill their own specie just to draw attention to themselves.

But here we are.

Humans killing for the thrill of it.

Igbos killing themselves.

Beyond astonishing that some Igbos are actually helping to peddle these sponsored lies to cover the truth.

Do you all not know that spilling the blood of your own on fatherland invites a deep curse that will run across generations and affect even your unborn children?

Some of you think it all ends with just maintaining a watery narrative making out the Igbos as victims of Northern oppression.

As I stop typing, I want to drop a firm reminder.

Please don’t inbox me or call me with any tale of a Cameroonian massacre video being twisted to cast blames on the Igbos.

Keep your mental illness and voluntary delusion to yourself.

If you aren’t posting videos of the ‘undoctored video’ as you claim, avoid my inbox!

I will be posting more updates on this issue and exposing the truth as they come.

Private Gloria and Master Warrant officer Linus didn’t deserve so shameful a death.

No, they didn’t!

∆Ivan The Machine ®

https://www.facebook.com/100000984358442/posts/5206502942725799/

