Ondo APC Primary: Jimoh Ibrahim Clinches Senator Ticket

Billionaire businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim has emerged as standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Ondo South Senatorial District ahead of 2023 elections.

The business mogul, who clinched the ticket in the primary election, defeated four other aspirants.

The primary took place at Stella Morris College, Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Delegates, who participated in the primaries were from six local government areas of Ese-Odo, Irele, Okitipupa, Odigbo, Ilaje and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo in the Southern Senatorial District.

Ibrahim polled a total of 190 out of the 330 votes cast during the election.

Other aspirants, Mathew Oyerinmade scored 92 votes, Boye Oyewunmi got 23 votes, Morayo Lebi and Sola Iji had nine votes each.

While thanking the delegates for their belief in his capacity to fly the party’s flag in 2023, Ibrahim said he will not let the party down.

Ibrahim also extended his hand of love and comradeship to the other aspirants, adding that he would need their cooperation, wealth of knowledge and political know-how to win the main election.

“The primary election has come and gone, leaving behind strong memories of genuine intentions and strong commitments to seek better representation and rapid development for our people in the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State.

“I salute the fighting spirit and sportsmanship of my fellow aspirants, all in our quest to better the life of our people.

“I specially thank the leader of our party in the State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for providing a level playing field for credible primaries,” he said.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/05/29/ondo-apc-primary-billionaire-businessman-jimoh-ibrahim-clinches-senatorial-ticket/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related