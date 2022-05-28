Oshiomhole Wins APC Senatorial Ticket In Edo

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday emerged as the senatorial candidate of the party for Edo North Senatorial District.

Oshimhole was returned unopposed as his rival, the incumbent senator for the district, Francis Alimikhena, had on Friday resigned his membership of the party and stepped down as an aspirant of the party.

In Edo south, the former State Youth Leader of the party, Valentine Asuen defeated former deputy governor, Mr Lucky Imasuen, with 216 to 158 votes while four votes were voided.

In Edo Central, Monday Okpebholo was returned unopposed as he was affirmed by 242 out of the 244 accredited delegates.

Conceding defeat, Imasuen said he entered that race late and accepted the outcome of the result, saying “we need to now work together to ensure that we win the general election.”

On his part, Asuen promised that he would work with all members of the party to ensure victory.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/oshiomhole-wins-edo-north-apc-senatorial-primaries/

