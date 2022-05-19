Osinbajo Can Only Win Tinubu By Consensus – Reno Omokri

Nigerian lawyer and human activist, Reno Omokri, has stated that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be disgraced if the All Progressives Congress (APC) the presidential primary was by direct democracy.

The former presidential aide disclosed this on Thursday via his official Twitter page, expressing that if APC primaries are by direct democratic free, and fair type of primaries, the former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would come first as the winner of the party’s sole ticket.

Omokri wrote, “I think by now it has dawned on Osinbajo that if APC primaries are by direct democratic free and fair primaries, he will be disgraced! He won’t even come second.

“It will be Tinubu first, and Amaechi or Lawan second. His only hope is a consensus candidacy. Am I lying?”



https://independent.ng/apc-primary-reno-omokri-tips-tinubu-for-victory/

