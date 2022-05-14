Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday condemned the brutal killing of Debora Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State.

Samuel, a second-year student of the college, was killed on Thursday following an allegation that she had blasphemed Muhammad (SAW), the prophet of Islam.

Speaking at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the Vice President commended the Sultan of Sokoto, the State Governor and other leaders in the state for condemning the dastardly act, insisting that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also condemned the killing.

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said the news of the killing of the young lady by fellow students was a matter of concern.

He, therefore, demanded an impartial, extensive probe into all that happened before and during the incident.

The President stated that Muslims all over the world demand respect for the holy prophets, including Isah (Alaihissalaam, Jesus Christ) and Muhammad (SAW).

He, however, explained that where transgressions occur, as alleged to be the case in this instance, the law does not allow anyone to take matters into their hands.

President Buhari stressed that religious leaders have always preached that it was not for a believer to judge the actions of another person and the constituted authority must be allowed to deal with such matters when they arise.

“No person has the right to take the law into his or her own hands in this country. Violence has and never will solve any problem,” he was quoted as saying in the statement



https://www.channelstv.com/2022/05/13/osinbajo-condemns-killing-of-deborah-samuel-in-sokoto/

