Osinbajo In Minna, Woos Delegates

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN pays a courtesy visit to the Emir of Minna Alh. Umar Farouq Bahago and engages with stakeholders of the Niger State APC Chapter in Minna, Niger State.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: