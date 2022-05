Governor Soludo Recieves VP Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo today, Friday, 6th May, 2022, arrived Anambra State.

The Vice President was recieved at the Anambra International Airport, Umueri, by Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State.

Vice President Yomi Osinbajo is in the state for some official engagements.

https://evideostv.com/osinbajo-lands-at-anambra-intl-airport-soludo-received-him/?amp=1

