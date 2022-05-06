Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fayemi, Aregbesola Attend APC South West Leaders Parley

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Kayode Fayemi and Minister of of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola are currently in Lagos for the All Progressives Congress South West stakeholders meeting currently ongoing in Lagos.

Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba called the meeting to last week to meet presidential aspirants under APC Platform from South West.

Governors Gboyega Oyetola Dapo Abiodu, Rotimi Akeredolu, Dr. Iyiola Omisore are also present.

Sources told WesternPost that the Vice President had sent in an advanced security to sweep the State House Marina claiming he was not sure of his security at the place.

Vice President Osinbajo arrived the venue of the meeting with Ogbeni Aregbesola in same vehicle.



