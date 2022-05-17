Osinbajo Visits Scene Of Kano Explosion

VP arrives in Kano: first stop is the scene of the explosion earlier this morning at Sabon Geri

Vp Osinbajo accompanied by Kano Gov. expresses condolences with victims of the explosion & their relatives, while also wishing the injured speedy recovery. He is now departing the scene of the explosion in Sabon Gari, focusing on the planned consultations in Kano for the day

VP who was already scheduled to hold his ongoing consultations with APC stakeholders and delegates in Kano this afternoon, stops at the scene of this morning’s explosion in Sabon Geri before proceeding with the delegates’ interactive meeting.



