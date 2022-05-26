JUST IN: Our Keke Is Not 300k- Innoson

“IVM Keke”

For The Records.

What Innoson Vehicles produced were just a few samples for test marketing, this is to enable the end-users to give us feedback on some innovations added to it.

We’re now collecting this useful feedbacks and the next set of first batches of the final products will come out between August/September.

In essence, the factory does not have units to sell to the market now and the cost is not N300,000 (300k).

Buyers Beware. Don’t fall to scammers.

Cornel Osigwe

Head Corporate Communications

IVM Innoson Group.”

https://www.facebook.com/335914713250339/posts/pfbid0x1JoFpwnPsvbSobdyftCizQbFySbg9Tx92iY7HehsELe8EoL6fziAmbHEJ7nUv9Ll/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related