Oyo 2023: Bayo Adelabu, Adeseun, Others Dump APC

A defeated governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, fondly called Penkelemes, alongside some other aggrieved party leaders have formally dumped the party.

They announced their decision while addressing teaming supporters at Adelabu Campaign Office in Ibadan today.

While speaking, Adelabu who, vowed to contest 2023 governorship election. He said success is sweet after the struggle and assured his supporters of victory in next year election, saying: “We shall be successful. We will rescue Oyo State next year. We shall be victorious in 2023”.

All the party leaders who spoke at the meeting threw their supports behind Adelabu, saying: “We are solidly behind you. On your mandate we shall stand, Bayo. We will follow you to any party you go to realise your governorship ambition in 2023. We shall use all what we have to secure your mandate during the elections in Ogbomoso, Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun and the rest to ensure that you become the next governor of Oyo State.”

Among the leaders who attended the meeting include Senator Ayo Adeseun, Hon. Ademola Ojo, Alhaji Bashiru Akanbi, Alhaji Isiaka Alimi, Dr. Olusola Ayandele, Chief Kunle Sanda, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Alesinloye, Mr. Bimbo Adepoju, Hon. Samuel Egunjobi among others.

Recall that Senator Teslim Folarin, representing Oyo Central Senatorial district defeated Adelabu in a keenly contested APC governorship primaries. Folarin polled 954 votes while Adelabu polled 327 votes.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/05/oyo-2023-adelabu-adeseun-others-dump-apc/?fbclid=IwAR1dOITcRePvCvArRbayFJXfIyt53CJUAE-c8f3PK0RzdB6yXn3YZVbjN4w

