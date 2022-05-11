Oyo PDP Releases Names Of National Delegates

Alhaji Nureni Akanbi, Engr Femi Babalola, Jumoke Akinjide and others make Oyo State PDP National Delegates list (See full list)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) released the names of National Delegates today 11th of May, 2022, that will vote at the National Convention of the party in Abuja where the presidential candidate of the opposition party will emerge.

The list include; some prominents members of party chieftains across the 33 local governments.

This is line with the guidelines and constitutional of the party. The election was conducted across the state yesterday.

It would be recalled that Governor Seyi Makinde has released his own list 2 days before the Congress, without conducting any Congress contrary to the party constitution, where he replaced all the party leaders with his Omituntun supporting group.

Below is the list;

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related