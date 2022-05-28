Oyo: Senator Folarin Defeats Adelabu, Others To Win APC Governorship Ticket

Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial district, Teslim Folarin, has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress governorship primary in Oyo State.

Folarin defeated the 2019 candidate of the party, Adebayo Adelabu; Akeem Agbaje, Azeez Adeduntan, and Hakeem Alao to pick the party’s ticket.

He scored 954 votes to defeat five other aspirants who contested the election held, on Friday, at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Adelabu, who was his closest challenger, got 327 votes despite being absent at the venue of the election.

Azeez Adeduntan had two votes, Akeem Alao had six votes, Hakeem Agbaje had 16 votes while 11 votes were voided.

https://punchng.com/senator-folarin-defeats-adelabu-others-to-win-oyo-apc-gov-ticket/?amp

