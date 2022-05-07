Para Athlete, Madubuike Fails Drug Test, Banned For Three Years

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned Para athletics athlete Ifeanyichukwu Christian Madubuike for a period of three years for committing an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

The Nigerian returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for a Prohibited Substance in urine samples provided out-of-competition on 11 March 2021 and in-competition on 19 March 2021.

The substance was Metenolone and its metabolites. The substance is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2021 Prohibited List under the class S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids.

As a result of his violation, Madubuike will be ineligible for competition for three years from 23 April 2021 to 22 April 2024. The results obtained by the athlete from the date the samples were collected will also be disqualified, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.

Each athlete is strictly liable for the substances found in his or her sample. An ADRV occurs whenever a prohibited substance (or its metabolites or markers) is found in his or her bodily specimen, whether or not the athlete intentionally or unintentionally used a prohibited substance or was negligent or otherwise at fault.

As a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code (the WADC), the IPC remains committed to a doping-free sporting environment at all levels. The IPC has established the IPC Anti-Doping Code (Code) in compliance with the general principles of the WADC, including the WADC International Standards, expecting that, in the spirit of sport, it will lead the fight against doping in sport for Athletes with an impairment.



Madubuike won a silver and gold medal at the Nigeria National Sports Festival and three gold medals at the 2019 Grand Prix in Tunis, Tunisia. (Athlete, 08 Nov 2019)

