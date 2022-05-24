PDP Holds Re-Run Primaries For Reps, Abia Assembly Candidates In Ohafia Amidst Tight Security

The governing People’s Democratic Party PDP in Abia is about now holding primaries to elect candidates for Ohafia South State House of Assembly and Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency, ABN TV reports.

About 50 security agents including officers of the Nigerian Army were been sighted at Ohafia local government council Secretariat venue of the primary election.

15 delegates would be voting in the party’s primary election to vote a House of Assembly flag bearer.

That of the state House of Assembly is expected to commence before the delegates for House of Representatives will cast their votes.

Recall that the party had earlier cancelled the primary election for the affected constituencies.

ABN TV reports that one of the aspirants, Prince Fred Idika had announced his resignation from the party on Sunday, citing frauds in the process that led to the emergence of 3-man adhoc delegates of the party in Abia.



