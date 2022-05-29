PDP Presidential Primary: 8 Key Points In Atiku’s Acceptance Speech

FOLLOWING his declaration as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election, the former vice president Atiku Abubakar said he will combat the challenges facing the country and also work towards resolving the internal crisis that might ensue within the party after the primary election.

1. Atiku described his winning as a milestone which will bring about fundamental changes in governance and political processes.

2. Atiku said the APC Government has disunited Nigeria completely and he will work to ensure unity and give a sense of belonging to all Nigerians irrespective of their places of origin and irrespective of the things they practice. He said he is committed to dealing with the security challenges facing the country.

3. He also pledged to confront the country’s economic challenges which he said were all caused by the APC Government.

4. Atiku said the PDP made Nigeria one of the most prosperous countries on the African continent. He said the party implemented economic reforms that brought about jobs, which brought about prosperity but were all destroyed by the APC government.

5. He said he would reverse all the misgovernance of the APC Government.

6. He assured fellow contestants that he’s ready to cooperate and work with them and give them a sense of belonging in the party and in the next Government.

7. He appreciated the efforts of his fellow party members in deepening Democratic processes in the party and said he is looking forward to working with them closely in order to build the party to a level where they can take over the Government.

8. He appealed to all aggrieved members of the party that they should return while pledging that all their grievances should be resolved within the party.



https://www.icirnigeria.org/pdp-presidential-primary-8-key-points-in-atikus-acceptance-speech/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related