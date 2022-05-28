PDP Presidential Primary: Atiku Gets 371 Votes, Wike Gets 231 Votes

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has won the PDP primary with over 371 votes as at the time of filling In this report. His closest contender. Wike has 231 votes.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: