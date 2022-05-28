PDP Presidential Primary Election – Live Updates & Situation Report (Photos)

Leading opposition Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today holds its Special National Convention to elect her flagbearer for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Election.
The Convention holding at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja is expected to feature thirteen aspirants who were provisionally Cleared on the 30th of April, 2022.
They are:
Atiku Abubakar
Anyim Pius Anyim
Abubakar Bukola Saraki
Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed
Ayobami Dele Momodu
Oliver Tariela Diana
Ayodele Peter Fayose
Emmanuel Gabriel Udom
Nyesom Ezenwo Wike
Chikwendu Kalu
Aminu Waziri Tambuwal
Samuel Iheanyichukwu Ohuabunwa, and
Ugwu Charles Okwudili
Goodluck to the Winner