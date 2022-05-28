PDP Presidential Primary Election – Live Updates & Situation Report (Photos)

Leading opposition Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today holds its Special National Convention to elect her flagbearer for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Election.

The Convention holding at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja is expected to feature thirteen aspirants who were provisionally Cleared on the 30th of April, 2022.

They are:

Atiku Abubakar

Anyim Pius Anyim

Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Ayobami Dele Momodu

Oliver Tariela Diana

Ayodele Peter Fayose

Emmanuel Gabriel Udom

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Chikwendu Kalu

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Samuel Iheanyichukwu Ohuabunwa, and

Ugwu Charles Okwudili

Goodluck to the Winner

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related