PDP Presidential Primary Loss: Saraki Welcomed Back To Ilorin By Supporters

After his second loss and another attempt at becoming the Nigerian president, since he left office as Senate President in 2019, the two term former Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has returned back to his residence, in Ilorin Kwara State.

Saraki who came third in the just concluded PDP Presidential Primary Election with 70votes, was welcomed back home by his family members and his fixNigeria Political supporters who were visibly seem hailing him and shouting “Oloye”, the popular name for his late father, Olusola Saraki.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtWS9mQcAPc

Saraki also came third in the 2018 PDP Presidential Primary Election coming behind Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who had 1532 votes then to become PDP flag bearer in 2019 and also recorded 371 votes yesterday to yet again become PDP Presidential Candidate at the next election in 2023.

Video Source: BBC Yorùbá

https://fb.watch/dj4oTyn746/

