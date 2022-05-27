Barely 24 hours to the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Senate president and Presidential aspirant, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has warned the National Working Committee (NWC) on the absence of list of delegates from Ebonyi State, for the special national convention of the party.

In an open letter made available to journalists and addressed to the National chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and chairman of the PDP Special National Convention Planning Committee, Senator David Mark, Anyim said he had gone through the lists of delegates from other states and the FCT but could not find that of Ebonyi State.

In the statement signed by his media aide, Sam Nwaobasi, Anyim said despite assurances by the National Organising Secretary of the party that the “technical error” would be rectified, the problem remained as at 12noon of Friday, May 27.

“The chairman may recall that during the meeting of Presidential aspirants and the Special Convention Committee held on the 26th day of May 2022 at the Legacy House, the entire delegates list for all the states were presented to each of the aspirants.”

“I discovered that the Ebonyi State delegates list was not included. On inquiry from the National Organizing Secretary, he informed me that there was a technical error and it will be corrected today.

“As at the time of writing this letter i.e. 12 noon 27th/05/2022, I have no clue about the fate of the delegates from Ebonyi State.

“The purpose of this letter is to alert all concerned that disenfranchising delegates from Ebonyi State or any state for that matter will fundamentally affect the election.” Anyim said.

https://dailytrust.com/pdp-primaries-anyim-nwc-at-war-over-ebonyi-delegates

