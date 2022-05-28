PDP Puts Jonathan’s Picture In Programme Booklet Amid Defection Rumours (Photo)

Nigeria: Amid rumors of the defection of former president Goodluck Jonathan to the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party added the former president’s picture in its convention’s programme booklet, The PUNCH observed.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that a group had purchased the N100 million presidential nomination and expression of interest forms under the APC for the former president.

Though Jonathan had not come out to confirm whether the rumors of him joining the APC are true or false, his spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze in a statement released in January had described Jonathan’s planned defection to the APC as mere rumours.

“Defection issue and presidential ambition are all rumours. It has no foundation. We do not want to be reacting to such (things) again. We have issued statements on this before,” Eze had stated.

However the former President has been meeting with the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, and the President’s influential nephew, Mamman Daura.

Source: • Punch.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related