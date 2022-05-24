PDP Reps Aspirant Slumps After Losing Primary Election In Delta

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

A House of representatives aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Philip Okwuada fainted after losing the party’s primaries in Delta State on Monday.

POLITICS NIGERIA gathered that Okwuada who was contesting to be the party’s flag-bearer to represent Ika Federal constituency in the Green Chamber, awkwardly fell forwards while observing a live interview shortly after the exercise.

This newspaper gathered that Okwuada managed to poll 7 votes while the winner of the exercise, Victor Nwokolo polled 75 votes.

Efforts to get an update on Okwuada’s current health status proved abortive.

