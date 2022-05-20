People Push A Loaded Truck Up A Sloppy Road In Anambra (Photos, Video)

the moment some Nigerians were seen pushing a fully loaded truck up a sloppy Road

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHpyaWK5ro8

So on Saturday, I went to mgbuka Obosi spare parts market to purchase some parts for my Toyota Yaris, something caught my attention,

About 12 men pushing a fully loaded truck up a sloppy Road under the scorching sun.

I felt nothing but pity,

This gave rise to several questions running through my mind,

Why do most Nigerians like suffering?

Don’t they have any idea that all these have after effects toward old age?

Was it lack of money or they didn’t see a vehicle they can just ask for help?

May God help us in this country.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related