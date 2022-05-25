Peter Mbah Emerges Enugu PDP Guber Candidate

A lawyer and financial analyst, Mr. Peter Mbah has emerged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate for the 2023 general election in Enugu State.

Mbah, former Chief of Staff to then Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, emerged victorious during the Party’s primary election conducted on Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

He was also a former Commissioner for finance under the same Chimaroke’s then administration.

The PDP Enugu Guber Primary Election Panel from the National Working Committee of the Party was led by Senator Ambuno Zik Sunday.

Chikwado Chukwuka and Senator Ike Ekweremadu got one vote each. Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa polled three votes, while Chijioke Edoga garnered nine votes to come second in the election.

DAILY POST had reported early Wednesday morning that the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Captain Evarest Nnaji and Joseph Onoh all withdrew from the race.

Shortly before voting commenced, nine other aspirants pulled out from the race, saying they were now supporting Peter Mbah, who is the choice of the power brokers in the State.

DAILY POST reports that the aspirants made the announcement individually at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, venue of the primary election.

They include: Abraham Onyishi, Tochukwu Ude, Erasmus Anike, Nwabueze Ugwu, Rev. Ralph Nwoye, Prof. Jehu Nnaji, Beloved Dan Anike and Gabriel Ajah.

Just yesterday, a former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo revealed that Mbah was the popular choice to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

This has now been confirmed with the turnout of events at the primary election.



