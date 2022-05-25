Peter Obi Condemns Killings In South-East

Peter Obi @PeterObi

I am highly disturbed by the increasing horrific killings in south-eastern Nigeria, especially the recent beheading of a State legislator and the callous murder of a pregnant woman and her four children in Anambra State.

These violent and abhorrent killings are damnable and unacceptable! Our communities are crumbling before us, and our humanity is being diminished.

I send my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and urge all stakeholders, including affected communities, security agencies, traditional rulers and government at all levels, to work collectively to restore the peace that once reigned.

Families of the deceased deserve justice, and that can only be served when the perpetrators of these wicked acts are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law. I indeed count on our security agencies to deliver on this and other aspects of the rule of law.

Nothing can be achieved with festering insecurity. Diametric security remains the bedrock of peaceful nations and thriving democracies. As we advance, proactive security will be crucial in regaining control of our communities.

Government, for its part, must meet its responsibility to protect its citizens. -PO



