Peter Obi, the presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, has left the main opposition platform, Peoples Gazette can report.

Mr Obi’s exit, coming on the eve of a hotly-contested presidential primaries, came as the politician expressed fears he might be humiliated at the convention in Abuja.

Mr confirmed his exit to Peoples Gazette on Wednesday evening, saying he caught wind of a gang up against him.

He did not immediately disclose his next platform.

The development is expected to put additional spotlight on the PDP’s primaries scheduled told be held in Abuja this weekend, where Mr Obi was initially seen as a front runner in a race that includes Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike, Dele Momodu, Bukola Saraki and other bigwigs.

https://gazettengr.com/exclusive-peter-obi-dumps-pdp-pulls-out-of-presidential-primaries/

