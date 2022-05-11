Peter Obi Holds Close Door Meeting With All PDP Chairmen (Pictures)

Peter Obi; the man who has pulled all PDP chairmen from 36 states to one room, in one day!!

A symbol for Nigeria’s revitalized future can not be a man with limited support as speculated. Go & verify! His fan base is purely organic & the message is still same #GiveUsPeterObi https:///XJJxk1RMx5

HAPPENING NOW: Leading PDP presidential aspirant, Mr Peter Obi meeting with @OfficialPDPNig chairmen from the 36 states of the federation.

#GiveUsPeterObi https:///dvIMYp5g1I

https://twitter.com/Chude__/status/1524358160462622721?t=ncgpkDiV34mVJF1E8fH1hw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related