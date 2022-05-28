Peter Obi Left PDP To Avoid Disgrace At The PDP Primary Election– Reno Omokri (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Of8bXYhqACQ

Former Presidential spokesman and best-selling award winner, Reno Omokri has in an interview with Arise TV, shed more light on the possible circumstances that led to for PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, quitting PDP even as a Presidential aspirant.

According to Reno Omokri, Peter Obi left PDP to avoid being disgraced at the PDP Presidential primary election scheduled for today, May 28. He emphasized that Peter Obi is not on ground in the Anambra PDP, hence he indeed stood no ground of going far in the race if he was indeed going to aspire under PDP for President ahead of the 2023 polls.

Reno Omokri mocked Peter Obi’s choice of Labour Party as the new party upon which he wants to continue his political career and 2023 presidential ambition.

Reno Omokri said the Labour party does not have a national structure upon which Peter Obi can win the 2023 polls. Furthermore he made it clear that Peter Obi’s policy ideologies don’t align with the ideology of the Labour Party.

View the interview via the YouTube link above:

Source: 2023.ng

https://2023.ng/?p=317

