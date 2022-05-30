Peter Obi, Pat Utomi To Contest Labour Party Presidential Primary Today

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, and Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy, are set to contest the presidential ticket of the Labour Party (LP).

TheCable understands that the national convention of the party is set to hold on Monday in Asaba, the Delta capital.

A source in the party told TheCable that Obi and Utomi are the two leading presidential candidates of the party.

On Friday, Obi, a presidential aspirant, joined LP hours after announcing the resignation of his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Anambra governor said his decision to join LP aligns with the interest of Nigerians across different sectors, adding that he wants to take the country from consumption to production.

“Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family,” Obi had said.

Utomi, co-convener the National Consultative Front (NCFront), is one of the stakeholders creating awareness on the need for a third force that will break the dominance of two major political parties in the country.

