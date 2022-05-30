Peter Obi Wins Labour Party Presidential Primary As Pat Utomi Steps Down

Peter Obi has been declared the winner of labor party presidential primary election as his contender Pat Utomi step down for him

Pat Utomi has promised to bring other political parties into Labor Party

More details…

