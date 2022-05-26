Peter Obi’s Exit Is Not The End Of PDP – Reno Omokri

Reno omokri has reacted to the exit of PDP presidential aspirant, Peter Obi.

If you can recall Reno Omokri has been involved in an online feud with peter Obi supporters.

You say Peter’s exit is the end of the PDP?

Peter was not in PDP in 1999. PDP won

Peter was not in PDP in 2003. PDP won

Peter was not in PDP in 2007. PDP won

Peter was not in PDP in 2011. PDP won

The only times PDP lost were 2015 and 2019 when Peter was in PDP

#TableShaker



https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1529520685197967363

If PDP does not give Peter Obi the ticket we will do this and that.

Meanwhile, delegates were watching. Even if they intended to vote for Peter, those threats scared them.

They made him an ethnic candidate. Peter isn’t toxic, but many of his online supporters are!

https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1529535273230651394

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related