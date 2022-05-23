Peter Obi’s Interview With Aledeh On Classic 97.3 FM (Photo, Video)

Peter Obi’s interview with Aledeh on Classic 97.3 FM sometime last week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRJmTWstJzY

PETER OBI – Why I Want to Be President

PDP Presidential Aspirant and former Governor of Anambra State, #PeterObi speaks about the solution to Nigeria’s problem and how to go about it. He also mentions that he isn’t desperate to become the president, rather he is desperate to see Nigeria work (Become better).

Other key points he Highlighted include:

– Issues about Nigeria’s debt and borrowing.

– Human Infrastructure over Physical infrastructure.

– Electricity.

– Government officials Greed

– Security

– The Youth.

and also he spoke about a very simple but effective road map to making Nigeria a prosperous Nation

