In his words:

I don’t like getting involved in Politics but you this Man right here!

He is the most qualified to save and fix our beloved Country! A Disciplined and Principled man. He will tell you place, name, and time of what he did.

Go & Verify

Pls give us PETER OBI

#PeterObi4President2023



https://mobile.twitter.com/PeterPsquare/status/1528706324690784256

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related