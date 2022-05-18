Philanthropist Ndubuisi Splashes ₦10M On Umuawulu Entrepreneurs In Abuja (Pics)

High Chief Christopher Ndubuisi, (Ikenga Umuawulu) Splashes N10m On Umuawulu Entrepreneurs

Construction czar and Philanthropist, High Chief Christopher Ndubuisi(Ikenga Umuawulu) has through his Foundation, (High Chief Christopher Ndubuisi foundation )

presented the whopping Sum of N10 million to 20 beneficiaries,(young entrepreneurs) through his town union, Umuawulu Progressive Union, UPU Abuja Branch.

He made the presentation on Sunday, May 8,2022 at the monthly meeting of the union which took place at Ikenga Hall, Abuja.

In his remarks, the construction czar prayed that the fund be channeled for the purpose it was meant for which is primarily to enhance the lives of members of the union in Abuja, stating that people are faced with difficulties as reflected in the Nigerian economic environment at the moment.

High Chief Christopher Ndubuisi who is also a member of the Awulu brothers in Abuja stated that the support has become important to assist those whose means of livelihood are experiencing a slow development.

He appealed to the disbursement Committee of the fund to ensure its equitable distribution and assured that more of such intervention would take place in the nearest future.

In his remarks, Chairman of Umuawulu Progressive Union, UPU Abuja Branch, Chief Ifeanyi Ogbujimma expressed gratitude to High Chief Ndubuisi for his thoughtfulness in raising the living standard of members of the union.

He applauded the philanthropist for always been at the forefront in bringing development not only to Abuja Branch of the union but home branch in Anambra. Ogbujimma prayed God to replenish the donor as his Foundation continues to touch lives.

Also speaking, the Chairlady of UPU Abuja Women Wing, Mrs. Georgina Oguaju expressed gratitude to High Chief Ndubuisi for the fund, assuring that the women will make good use of their own and prayed for more God’s blessings upon him.

High Chief Emmanuel Ndubuisi (Ukpaka Awulu), Chairman,Awulu Brothers, one the directors of the Foundation and one of the founding members of the union in Abuja urged members to remain united and support every agenda that will bring development to Awulu Town in Anambra.

ABUJA PRESS gathered that the Ikenga Hall where the meeting took place was built by High Chief Christopher Ndubuisi.

He is said to be an outstanding humanitarian who has at several occasions raised the bar of philanthropy within and outside the community.

Others who spoke glowingly about High Chief Christopher Ndubuisi, man of the moment include, High Chief Walter Nwozor,(Ochiliozuo Umuawulu) the PRO of the union Godwin Okolo, Mrs Cecilia Nwosu – Member, Sir Azubuike Nwozor ( Ononenyi Umuawulu) – Awulu Brothers, Okechukwu Nwoye – Pioneer Chairman UPU, Nwozor Chidiebele K – Immediate Past chairman UPU, Abuja branch, Chief Okwudili Godwin Okoye.

The event also witnessed surplus of refreshment and drinks for all members in attendance.

