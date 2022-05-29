Phone Ringing During Church Service

Yes we all have had to deal with This at one point or the other with most churches clearly stating that once you’re within the church premises you should either turn off or put your phone on silent, but still sometimes we forget and it can be pretty embarrassing to have your phone ringing out loud during service in full glare of the congregation especially if you have a somewhat funny ringtone or a circular song with lyrics that can cause a stir when listened to.

So have you ever been in such a situation and how did you manage it?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related