The traditional wedding of NBA president, Olumide Akpata, to his wife, Osayamon Ogbebor Michelle May, took place today May 14, IgbereTV reports.

The wedding ceremony took place in Benin city, Edo State. The white wedding will hold on October 2nd, 2022, in Mauritius.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is among the dignitaries at the wedding.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CdizP2sNG2H/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

