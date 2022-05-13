Picture Of Buhari And Ministers Who Are Leaving The Cabinet

Name – Office – Position to vie for
Timipre Marlin Sylva – Minister for Petroleum (State) – President
Chris Nwabueze Ngige – Labour Minister – President
Uche Sampson Ogah – Minister for Mines & Steel – Abia Governorship
Abubakar Malami – Attorney-General of the Federation – Kebbi Guber
Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi – Transport Minister – President
Godswill Obot Akpabio – Niger Delta Affairs Minister – President
Ogbonnaya Onu – Science and Technology Minister – President
Pauline Kedem Tallen – Women Affairs Minister – Plateau South Senate
Tayo Alasoadura – Niger Delta Minister (State) – Ondo Central Senate
Emeka Nwajiuba – Minister for Education (State) – President (not in the pix)
”May one of us succeed you in order to continue the good legacies you have laid on ground. We have seen and know your vision. We know where you want the country to be.” (Akpabio to President Buhari)