Picture Of Buhari And Ministers Who Are Leaving The Cabinet

Name – Office – Position to vie for

Timipre Marlin Sylva – Minister for Petroleum (State) – President

Chris Nwabueze Ngige – Labour Minister – President

Uche Sampson Ogah – Minister for Mines & Steel – Abia Governorship

Abubakar Malami – Attorney-General of the Federation – Kebbi Guber

Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi – Transport Minister – President

*************************************************************

Godswill Obot Akpabio – Niger Delta Affairs Minister – President

Ogbonnaya Onu – Science and Technology Minister – President

Pauline Kedem Tallen – Women Affairs Minister – Plateau South Senate

Tayo Alasoadura – Niger Delta Minister (State) – Ondo Central Senate

Emeka Nwajiuba – Minister for Education (State) – President (not in the pix)

”May one of us succeed you in order to continue the good legacies you have laid on ground. We have seen and know your vision. We know where you want the country to be.” (Akpabio to President Buhari)

