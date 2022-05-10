Pictures From TECNO Exclusive Stores Grand Opening

Smartphone brand TECNO launches her latest 3 exclusive smartphones and accessories store in Lagos.

The stores are located in SPECTRUM IKORODU No, 10 Agric/ Isawo Road, Agric Bustop Ikorodu, CRYSTAL LIFE Computer / shopping Mall, 3 Isheri Road, Jakande Gate, Oke Afa, Isolo and SPECTRUM ALABA No, 9 Abuja Plaza, Ojoo Alaba International Market, Alaba Lagos.

The stores will offer exclusively TECNO smartphones. The brand is also promising amazing deals and gift items for customers who will be visiting the stores between 10th to 14th of May 2022.

Check out some of images from the grand opening.

