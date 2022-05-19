Pictures Of Osinbajo In Kano

Vice President yemi Osinbajo met with APC stakeholders in Kano yesterday, the meeting was fruitful according to him.

I just wish him all the best, I really want him to be our next president.

Mynd44

Lalasticlala

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related