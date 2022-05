The president and his wife are currently in Equatorial Guinea for the African Union extraordinary summit and pledging conference, and to deliver statement on peace building.

They were received by the host president Teodora obiang Nguema mbasogo and the first lady constancia mangue.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related