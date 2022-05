Sorry, I don’t know the right section to put this.

This morning, I went to the side of the house to pluck some scent leaves. I noticed this animal curling around. After little chasing, I had to kill it before it could escape. I’m not planning to eat this, so I’ve disposed it to a nearby bush.

My compound is not too far from a thick forest, so at times many of these animals stray into our compound.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related