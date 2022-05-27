Pictures Of The Venue Of PDP Presidential Primary Election

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

PDP is ready

https://twitter.com/DeeOneAyekooto/status/1530266038369243136?t=lDfv-d38wSAewI0pbCEHzw&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: