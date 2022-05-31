Pictures Of Tinubu Facing APC Presidential Screening Panel

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The leading APC presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with other aspirants and the chairman of the screening committee, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja today.

#BAT2023 #Tinubu2023

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: